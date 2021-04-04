Rhumbline Advisers Has $587,000 Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $3,240,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 52.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GTES opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

