Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Clarus worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clarus by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Clarus by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,650,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

CLAR stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.52 million, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.