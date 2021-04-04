Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Limelight Networks worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

LLNW stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.47 million, a PE ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $87,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,930 shares of company stock valued at $260,814 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

