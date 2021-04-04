Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

NYSE:DS opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $309.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.50. Drive Shack has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Drive Shack will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Drive Shack by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Drive Shack by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.