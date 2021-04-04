Citigroup Increases Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $158.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $142.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.83.

ETN stock opened at $139.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a 1-year low of $70.34 and a 1-year high of $141.37. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

