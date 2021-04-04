Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kerry Group plc provides food ingredients and flavors for the food and beverage industries. Its culinary, dairy, lipid, meat, cereal, sweet and beverage systems and flavors provide product solutions to food manufacturers and foodservice companies. It offers savory ingredients, sweet ingredients, food coating systems, nutritional systems, and specialty protein applications. It also provides prepared meals, soups sauces and dressings, savory snacks, meats, appetizers and side dishes, and dairy products, as well as cereals and bars, ice cream and frozen desserts, bakery products, and confectionery products. In addition, it provides beverage systems and flavors, including soft drinks, alcoholic and nutritional beverages, and tea and coffee products comprising cold/iced tea, cold coffee drinks, hot coffee and tea, tea and coffee mixes, chocolate, cocoa and malt beverages, coffee syrups, and cleaners. Kerry Group plc is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland. “

Get Kerry Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRYAY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kerry Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $126.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $152.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.42.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.701 per share. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kerry Group (KRYAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.