Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.69.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.32. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $256.09.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

