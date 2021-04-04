Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in EverQuote were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,153,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,080,000 after acquiring an additional 61,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after buying an additional 232,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after buying an additional 142,595 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 531,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after buying an additional 91,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 24,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $1,215,201.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $472,301.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,058,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,321 shares of company stock valued at $4,794,981. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of EVER opened at $38.52 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.25 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

