Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,478,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 90,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

