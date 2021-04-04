e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 67,166 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,804,750.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,542,417.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Tarang Amin sold 39,694 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,150,729.06.

On Friday, March 12th, Tarang Amin sold 65,702 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $1,902,729.92.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,323,630.84.

On Monday, February 1st, Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,485,711.92.

On Thursday, January 21st, Tarang Amin sold 34,622 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $817,079.20.

NYSE ELF opened at $26.94 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.80 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,526 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $12,307,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 92.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 496,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 238,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 207,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

