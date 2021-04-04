Peter Lamb Sells 60,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $1,377,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $1,437,150.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $1,435,200.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $1,320,800.00.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

