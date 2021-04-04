The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Director Sells $1,276,477.92 in Stock

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,276,477.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,997.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MCS opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in The Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Marcus by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

