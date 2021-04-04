Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab Sells 50,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gisela Schwab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Exelixis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 573.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXEL. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

