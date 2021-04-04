Insider Selling: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Jacques D’amours sold 25,000 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.17, for a total transaction of C$1,029,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,450 shares in the company, valued at C$9,405,286.50.

Shares of ATD.A stock opened at C$41.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The company has a market cap of C$44.80 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.59. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 52 week low of C$31.81 and a 52 week high of C$47.57.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

