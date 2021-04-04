Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 92,168 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 92,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at $74,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CyberOptics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYBE. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CyberOptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of CYBE stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.81 million, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. CyberOptics Co. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

