Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) PT Raised to $35.00

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

GVA opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $41.15.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Granite Construction will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.