International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $48.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IP. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.40.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after buying an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after buying an additional 470,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $206,099,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after acquiring an additional 641,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.