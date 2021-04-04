Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nomura from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomura has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NMR stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomura will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at $1,767,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nomura by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Nomura by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

