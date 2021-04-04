Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 246.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,853 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 399,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 71,637 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

KRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $608.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.