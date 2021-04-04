Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,658,000 after purchasing an additional 56,740 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 466.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.35 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

