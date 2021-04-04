Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Financial Institutions worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 239,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 30.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $476.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

