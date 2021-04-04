Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $374.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $409.00 to $374.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LULU. Barclays lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $301.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.68. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $177.77 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $365,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

