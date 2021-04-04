Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $374.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $409.00 to $374.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LULU. Barclays lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.94.
Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $301.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.68. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $177.77 and a 52-week high of $399.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $365,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.