Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,161,000 after purchasing an additional 126,039 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000.

Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $117.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.68.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

