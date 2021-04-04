Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 5,244 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,232,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,732 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,351,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 207,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 145,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 139,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $130.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.70. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $74.06 and a one year high of $131.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

