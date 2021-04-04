Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 309,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kadmon by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 22.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KDMN stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KDMN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

