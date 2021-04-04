Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 116.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.96 million. Analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

