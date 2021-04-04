RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 33.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $566.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. On average, analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay bought 650 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $129,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

RICK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

