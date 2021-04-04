Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $515.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $490.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $426.09.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $385.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.49. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $205.26 and a twelve month high of $386.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

