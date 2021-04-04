Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Short Interest Up 31.9% in March

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,690,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 20,230,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Desjardins cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.47.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after buying an additional 2,167,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 418,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 643,833 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 185,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 162,900 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $19.68.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The company had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.