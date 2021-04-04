Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Short Interest Up 31.7% in March

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Proto Labs stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.94 and its 200 day moving average is $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth $64,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,160,000 after acquiring an additional 298,655 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186,263 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,590,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,008,000 after purchasing an additional 186,240 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the period.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

