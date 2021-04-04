O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Head to Head Comparison

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyocera has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares O2Micro International and Kyocera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $60.93 million 3.69 -$5.04 million ($0.29) -28.45 Kyocera $14.71 billion 1.59 $991.03 million $2.74 23.50

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International. O2Micro International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyocera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for O2Micro International and Kyocera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

O2Micro International presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.03%. Given O2Micro International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe O2Micro International is more favorable than Kyocera.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International 4.88% 3.64% 3.02% Kyocera 5.50% 3.33% 2.54%

Summary

O2Micro International beats Kyocera on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, including general lighting and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, or distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets. The company's Semiconductor Components Group segment provides inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and multilayer printing wiring boards for electronic components and devices, such as crystal components, SAW devices, and CMOS/CCD sensors for communication infrastructures and automotive-related markets. Its Electronic Devices Group segment offers electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal devices, connectors, power semiconductor devices, etc., as well as printing devices for the information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. The company's Communications Group segment provides smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for in-vehicle installation and Internet of Things market; and information systems, telecommunication, and engineering services. Its Document Solutions Group offers printers, multifunctional products, document solutions, and supplies; and enterprise contents management and business process outsourcing services for document-related business. The company's Life & Environment Group segment provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; solar energy products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics; jewelry; and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. It offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.