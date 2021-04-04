The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Citigroup

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.58.

ALL opened at $116.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $118.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average of $103.22.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

