Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEVA. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.40.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.