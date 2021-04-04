-$0.21 EPS Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.12). AC Immune reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AC Immune.

Get AC Immune alerts:

ACIU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $553.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.