-$0.21 EPS Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.12). AC Immune reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AC Immune.
ACIU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
NASDAQ ACIU opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $553.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.
About AC Immune
AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.
