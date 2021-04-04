Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $51.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $898.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

