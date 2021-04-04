Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,821 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,093,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 629,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIV opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.97%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 98.55%.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

