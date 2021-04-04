Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 249,115 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCMD. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

