Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,364 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CQP. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $3,893,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.06.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.10. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

