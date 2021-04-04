National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.62% of National Bankshares worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, Director John Elliott Dooley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $250,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKSH stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.54. National Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

