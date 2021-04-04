PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $141.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PVH. CL King lowered PVH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PVH has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.76.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.33. PVH has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of PVH by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

