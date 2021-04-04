iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 109,525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,057,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,117,000 after acquiring an additional 284,286 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 57,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period.

IBDP stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47.

