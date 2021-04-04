Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,846 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Choice Bancorp were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Choice Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 564,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,332,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 131,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCBP opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $286.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Choice Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

In related news, Director Thomas Iino sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $30,693.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $40,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

