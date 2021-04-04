Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,266 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.26% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORMP. National Securities began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

NASDAQ ORMP opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.57 million, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.98. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 424.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

