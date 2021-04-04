Jose E. Rivera Sells 50,455 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jose E. Rivera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $116,077.08.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTLA. Truist boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after buying an additional 594,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,805,000 after purchasing an additional 739,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after purchasing an additional 662,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 406,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

