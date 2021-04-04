Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $13,147,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,656.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $265.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.24 and its 200 day moving average is $247.99. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.19 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

