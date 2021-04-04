Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer Sells 40,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00.

Shares of NET stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of -184.07 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

