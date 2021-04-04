BlackRock Inc. Buys 6,304 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.
STKS opened at $7.98 on Friday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a market cap of $232.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.42.
The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
