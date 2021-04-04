BlackRock Inc. Buys 6,304 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

STKS opened at $7.98 on Friday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a market cap of $232.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.42.

STKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

