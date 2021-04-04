JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $610.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $570.00 to $610.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RH. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen upped their price target on RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $508.22.

RH opened at $595.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $499.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 1 year low of $84.61 and a 1 year high of $619.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in RH by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of RH by 46.4% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,862,000 after purchasing an additional 382,775 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of RH by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at $128,214,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in RH in the third quarter worth $83,488,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

