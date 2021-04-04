Morgan Stanley Increases The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $83.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.14.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $68.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $564,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,377,188 shares of company stock worth $81,392,180 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,717,000 after purchasing an additional 119,331 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

