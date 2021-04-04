O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $560.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $560.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $502.36.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $507.82 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $288.94 and a 1-year high of $512.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,570,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 122,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

